BREAKING: 48-year old Arizona man found dead in Glacier National Park

Tragedy strikes Glacier National Park tonight, after a missing man is found dead near Lake McDonald.
Park officials say they received a call about a missing person around 9:00 AM Tuesday morning. Rangers then began searching for a 48-year-old Arizona man in West Glacier.
The man's vehicle was located at Lake McDonald Lodge. Officials then deployed a underwater search, where the man was found and recovered from Lake McDonald this afternoon. The circumstances of the victim's death are still unknown. But officials say no foul play is suspected.
Glacier National Park officials say a full investigation is underway.