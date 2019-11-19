Brawl of the Wild weekend hotel availability in Bozeman

BOZEMAN- The brawl is just 3 days away, are you ready?
If you think you might still want to go? We’ve done some of the legwork to let you know who has room at their inns.
For many fans the planning started months ago, for others, it’s a last-minute decision.
If Bozeman is where you think you may end up this weekend, you'll need to act fast to get a room.
Most hotels are full.
- The Lark on Main - Sold Out.
- C’Mon Inn - Sold Out.
The C’Mon Inn is the official hotel of Alumni and was sold out, they were offering a reduced rate for alumni association members.
- Residence Inn - Had a few rooms left.
The Residence Inn said they had a few rooms left but predicted those to be gone by the end of this week.
- The Element - Had a handful left.
The Element had a handful of rooms left, but again also said they planned on them being gone very soon.
But with the hotel scene looking a little scarce there is an interesting backup plan.
Sites like Homeaway and Air BnB not only had rooms, but they looked relatively affordable, anywhere from $55-$185.
The availability just continues to expand if you looked in the Big Sky, Belgrade, or Livingston areas.
- Air BnB
With close to 17,000 additional fans in the Bozeman area this weekend you'll need to act fast if you are thinking about coming over for the big game.
We will continue to track availability.
It is important to note that availability in these hotels could have since changed.