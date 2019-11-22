Brawl of the Wild parking for a good cause

BOZEMAN- Finding parking for the big game can be a little difficult.
With over 17,000 fans making their way to the stadium to watch, Town and Country Foods wants to help you find a great parking spot.
They are donating their lot to give more parking to football fans and to help charity.
"You know the parking up around Montana State University especially for game day is tough," Travis Frandsen of Town and Country Foods said, "We thought if we could take advantage and give our parking lot to local to local organizations, charities, and, groups to sell the parking spots that would be something that would be good for the community."
So that's what they did.
You can start parking at 9 a.m. at Town and Country just down the street from the stadium.
Parking spots cost $10 and all of the money is going back to help support the Sweet Pea Lions Club.