BOZEMAN - A local UPS driver is receiving national attention after jumping into a frozen pond to save a dog.
Arens was on his route in south Bozeman Christmas Eve when he heard a dog panicking, trying to stay about water in the pond. Arens took control of a nearby boat, eventually falling in the water himself and swimming the rest of the way to the dog.
Arens says that when he heard the dog - who he later learned was named Sadie - crying out, he "reacted with his heart."
"I instantly thought of my dog," he said. Arens' 14-year-old Malamute-Shepherd passed away unexpectedly last week.
He's gained national attention for the rescue, even making an appearance this week on The Rachael Ray Show. Despite the praise, Arens only hopes his actions inspire others to do good.
"I just hope that I can influence people to acts of - random acts of kindness," he expressed. "And you know, I didn't do it for fame or fortune or accolades or anything. I did it because I would hope somebody would do that for my dog if my dog was in that situation."
Arens thinks people across the nation have latched onto his story because it's a story of hope in a time when there's so much bad news.
The veteran UPS driver tells Montana Right Now he's received comments from people from as far away as Ukraine to thank him for his act of heroism, saying it makes his heart happy to hear such encouraging feedback.
"In my 44 years of living, it's probably the highlight of my life," he says.
And he's getting even more for his heroic act: on Wednesday's show, Rachael Ray surprised Arens with an all-expenses paid trip to the Bahamas.
In January, Arens also received the Compassionate Action Award from animal rights organization PETA.