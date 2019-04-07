BOZEMAN – The Bozeman Symphonic Orchestra and Choir is looking for a new music director after former music director and conductor Matthew Savery resigned in February following accusations of sexual harassment among symphony members and staff.
The renowned music director served with the Bozeman Symphony for nearly 25 years. In late January, the symphony’s board of directors received a letter listing allegations against the conductor.
Savery was accused of inappropriate behavior, including harassment, bullying, and discrimination by symphony employees. Savery has previously denied the allegations.
A letter from Savery’s lawyers at the time of his resignation read in part: “Matthew Savery will be voluntarily leaving his position as Music Director and Conductor with the Bozeman Symphony... He wishes nothing but success for the Symphony in the future and encourages the community to continue in its support going forward.”
Since Savery left, various guest conductors have filled in, including New York City-based Blue Period Ensemble music director Elliot Moore and internationally-acclaimed conductor Sameer Patel.
Now, the search is on for a permanent music director to fill that place. According to an email from the symphony, 50 applications have already been received for the role, and they anticipate at least as many more to be submitted in the coming months.
The new music director will begin next year in time for the 2020-2021 season. Community members are invited to suggest candidates for the role.
The search committee includes representatives from the symphony’s board of directors, the community, staff, and musicians. They hope to invite finalists to be a part of the upcoming concert season.
More information about the search will be updated on the symphony’s website.