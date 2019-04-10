BOZEMAN - Now that Bozeman's second high school has a name - Gallatin High - it's time for the district to take on other cultural aspects of the school, like the mascot and the colors.
No one could accuse Bozemanites of not having opinions. So when the Bozeman school board went to the pubic for input on mascot and colors for its second high school, the Bozeman community was happy to do it.
Over the course of a month, nearly 1600 submissions (with around 280 unique suggestions) were made on the school's online portal. The school district's transition committee ended up narrowing that down to 24 mascot suggestions and 11 color combinations.
School staff and future Gallatin High students can take part in an online poll to vote for their picks through the next week.
Bozeman freshman Holly Brown says her picks would be cougars, "and then for colors, black and light blue."
The favorites from that poll will be brought to the public for a vote, which will inform the district's transition committee as it moves forward.
Students currently in grades 6-9 will be the ones breaking in these halls when Gallatin High opens in fall 2020; which means right now, most Bozeman High students don't even have a horse in the race.
"We don't really care. We're sophomores so we get to stay at this school," says Bozeman student Ethan Jackson.
"Sophomores aren't going to the new school," adds friend Kyle Ludford, "so we don't care about colors and mascots."
Some students aren't even onboard with the idea of the second high school. Freshman Brontë Quinn isn't a fan of the new school, and especially the fact that there won't be seniors by the time she's a junior at Gallatin High School, saying "I don't want to go to the new school. I think it's stupid."
The new school is being built to hold 1,500 of the 2,400 high school students anticipated to be in the area by the time the second high school opens.
Since some students will be split up to go into different high schools, one student suggested a poetic mascot to hold the friendships broken by the schools together.
"I think that lightning would be a really great options," says Bozeman student Kross Oakenshield. "Lines of lightning in the sky mean we're never alone and I think that's an important - I think that's an important, like, bond to have with all your friends."
The school board is expected to make a final decision on the mascot and colors in mid-May.