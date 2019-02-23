Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MST SUNDAY... ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM SUNDAY TO 5 AM MST TUESDAY... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW EXPECTED. AREAS OF SNOW OCCURRING. DANGEROUSLY LOW WIND CHILLS ALSO EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 3 TO 6 INCHES EXPECTED IN THE VALLEYS WITH 8 TO 12 INCHES (AND ISOLATED AMOUNTS UP TO 18 INCHES) EXPECTED IN THE MOUNTAINS THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL MONTANA. * WHEN...FOR THE WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY, UNTIL 8 AM MST SUNDAY. FOR THE WINTER STORM WARNING, FROM 8 AM SUNDAY TO 5 AM MST TUESDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT TO IMPOSSIBLE. PATCHY BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. THE COLD WIND CHILLS AS LOW AS 30 BELOW ZERO COULD CAUSE FROSTBITE ON EXPOSED SKIN IN AS LITTLE AS 30 MINUTES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER STORM WARNING FOR SNOW MEANS SEVERE WINTER WEATHER CONDITIONS WILL MAKE TRAVEL VERY HAZARDOUS OR IMPOSSIBLE. IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SNOW MEANS PERIODS OF SNOW WILL CAUSE PRIMARILY TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. EXPECT SNOW COVERED ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES, AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. TO SEE A GRAPHICAL REPRESENTATION OF THE DEGREE OF STRESS ON YOUNG LIVESTOCK PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBPAGE AND SELECT LOCAL PROGRAMS THEN COLD AIR ADVISORY FOR NEWBORN LIVESTOCK. &&

