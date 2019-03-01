BOZEMAN- Despite heavy snowfall, the city's streets division says their budget remains healthy.
Streets Superintendent John Vandelinder says the city is making great progress this season tackling the snow being thrown its way.
He assures that the roads will be cleared.
“We are not going to stop doing anything,” Vandelinder said.
He said if the streets division spends extra money on sanding now, they may cut back on patching potholes in spring.
“But our budget year goes from July 1 to June 30 so July 1 will start over again,” he says.
Vandelinder added that he would appreciate support from the community in moving their cars off the streets when plows are out in residential neighborhoods.
When warmer weather does finally return, the city will repair potholes and do patchwork. If you see a pothole that needs maintenance all you have to do is call this number 406-582-3208.