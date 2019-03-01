Bozeman streets budget showing no signs of weakness

BOZEMAN- With snow dumping onto the region we thought we would check in with the streets division to see how their winter was progressing.
According to the Streets Superintendent John Vandelinder the city is making great progress this season tackling the snow being thrown its way.
The streets division budget is on track and showing no signs of weakness.
The roads will be cleared.
“We are not gonna stop doing anything,” Vandelinder said, “our budget is year-round so if we spend all our money on sand then that maybe a little less we do on patching early in the summer but our budget year goes from July 1 to June 30 so July 1 will start over again.”
So you are home have nothing to fear, streets are going to be plowed, parking lots, and sidewalks cleared and hopefully spring is just around the corner.
Now when that warmer weather makes its way into Bozeman the city will repair potholes and do patchwork. If you see a pothole that needs maintenance all you have to do is call this number 406-582-3208
Vandelinder added that he would appreciate support from the community in moving their cars when plows are out in residential neighborhoods.
Just for a short time so that they can clear the streets.
You can track the locations of all the city plows on the city's website just by clicking here.