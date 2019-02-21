BOZEMAN- The Bozeman Warming Center is asking for a few donations to help local women in need with some everyday necessities.
The shelter runs completely on community support and provides a safe refuge from the winter weather.
The shelter is asking for feminine hygiene products and cleaning supplies.
The goal is to provide people with the equipment they need so they don't have to worry about it.
Adam Poeschl, the Warming Center outreach and operations manager, said people's needs are simple. “If women come here and they have a warm safe place to sleep, they got their hygiene needs taken care of, they got food, they’re good.”
The shelter's goal is to help clients find permanent housing.
Poeschl says meeting people's basic needs in the center helps to begin the conversation towards that transition.
Many groups in Bozeman have already contributed, but having more and hand helps down the road.
The center is also asking for household cleaning items, such as Pine-Sol, wipes and disposable gloves.
With cold and flu season in full effect, the center wants to provide a clean germ-free environment for the people who use it.
To learn where to drop off your donations, click here.