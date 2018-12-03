Bozeman city officials are asking local employers to weigh in on the city’s ongoing housing crisis as part of a long-term effort to create an Affordable Housing Action Plan for the city.
The confidential survey asks business managers how the housing crisis affects their employees and ability to retain workers. Questions include how many employment gaps businesses might have, and if employers have had potential employees turn down a job because of housing availability.
Officials are looking for responses from all kinds of businesses, from sole proprietors to large employers.
Bozeman is one of the fastest-growing regions in the northwest, and the city has struggled to keep up with affordable housing options.
Most houses in Bozeman average 1500-1800 square feet and usually cost between $340,000 and $400,000. Online real estate database company Zillow says housing prices have gone up 9.5% in the last year alone.
The survey is one step in the city’s effort to definitively address the housing crisis.
The city’s Housing Work Group – made up of 20 hand-picked Bozeman residents from a variety of professional backgrounds – is in charge of developing the Community Housing Needs Assessment that the employer survey will contribute to. After a March 2019 presentation to the City Commission, the Needs Assessment will be used to develop a comprehensive Affordable Housing Action Plan, a key part of the City Commission’s Strategic Plan, which was approved in April 2018.
The Affordable Housing Action Plan is expected to be completed in late 2019.
Business owners can take the survey on the City of Bozeman’s website.