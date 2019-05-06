BOZEMAN - A colorful variety of mascots are proposed for the new Gallatin High.
The Bozeman School District released the results of surveys on what the community and students would like to see for a Gallatin High mascot, and the results offer a number of creatures that walk, crawl and fly.
The Bozeman School District Board of Trustees meets on Monday, May 6 at 5:45 PM to talk about the results, although they won't be voting yet.
Here's the survey results provided by the district:
Community Survey: 2755 Respondents
Mascot
1. Raptors (Dinosaur) 29.4%
2. Mountaineers 28.7%
3. Timberwolves 17.9%
4. Rams 15.4%
5. Osprey 8.7%
Colors
1. Black/Royal Blue 44.8%
2. Black/Light Blue 21.7%
3. Black/Silver 20.2%
4. Orange/Gray 13.4%
Student Survey: 439 Respondents (Future GHS students, current grade 6-9)
Mascot
1. Timberwolves: 39%
2. Raptors (Dinosaur): 25%
3. Rams: 17%
4. Mountaineers: 10%
5. Osprey: 9%
Colors
1. Black/Royal Blue: 45%
2. Black/Silver: 25%
3. Black/Light Blue: 21%
4. Orange/Gray: 9%