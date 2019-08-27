Bozeman schools getting ready to welcome 7,300 students across the district

BOZEMAN- The new superintendent of Bozeman Schools says he's prepared to take on the challenge as the headcount for the district enrollment just keeps growing.
The district is getting ready to welcome one of its largest classes.
"It looks like we’re 7,200 to 7,300 students across the district," he says.
But that growth won’t prevent your child from getting a great education.
"I feel that our teachers do an unbelievable job and they've proven it time and time again," Connors said.
Connors went on to say that they’ve incorporated the growth of the district into all of their design plans. Currently they have opened a second classroom for kindergarten use at Highlight.
Down the road, the district will need a ninth elementary school to accommodate all the students. The new Gallatin High School is set to open next year, as well.
The superintendent says he gives the same advice to parents of first-time kindergarten parents and parents of seniors at the high school: "The days are long, but the years are short, enjoy it."