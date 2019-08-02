BOZEMAN- A champion sweet pea flower grower shared some of her secrets in the days leading up to the annual competition.
Linda Lennon is a dedicated sweet pea grower, and starts some seeds as soon as December to get a jump-start on the Bozeman Sweet Pea Festival growing competition.
Lennon is the winner of the past six out of seven sweet pea flower growing competitions.
She’s out in her garden preparing her crop to help her bring home another ribbon from this year’s Sweet Pea Festival.
Don’t let the welcome mat and the herd of sweet dachshunds fool you, Lennon has a very competitive drive, she wants to win.
“I would love to bring home another grand champion ribbon this year, for sure,” Lennon said.
“The girl last year had gorgeous flowers, I mean they were just stupendous, so I’m sure that’s my main competition,” Lennon said jokingly.
Growing the flower isn’t all competition, some of her friends get in on the fun as well.
“I have another friend who grows sweet peas, they should have some great stuff this year so, we’ll see, we’ll see,” Lennon said.
She’s got pinks, purples, reds, and oranges.
There are a few secrets up her sleeve.
“If you want to grow good sweet peas, you have to be a helicopter parent,” Lennon said with a smile. “You have to get good seeds, plant them in good soil, and you have to take very good care of them.”
Lennon has names for her plants and talks with them, she says they are good sidekicks.
She says sometimes the flowers bloom late, which makes her a little nervous.
“You just never know what you’re going to have, the couple days before Sweet Pea when you’re finally picking your winners you're just never sure,” Lennon said. “So I’m happy to have some flowers finally!”
This year she’s ready, her game face is on, and she hopes to bring home another blue ribbon.