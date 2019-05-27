BOZEMAN - The company responsible for bringing some of the biggest music acts to the state in recent memory is expanding its reach into the Bozeman community. This fall, Bozeman’s historic Rialto theatre, fresh off a major renovation of its own, will join the “Logjam Presents” family of venues.
Logjam Presents owner Nick Checota says he’s already sent out 40 or 50 offers to bands to perform at the Rialto. Bozeman is a logical stop, Checota adds, for bands that are already driving through Montana to perform in larger cities.
The Rialto will be the sixth venue in the state to partner with Logjam, which operates the Top Hat, Wilma, Kettlehouse Amphitheatre, and Ogren Park in Missoula.
Checota credits Logjam’s presence in the Montana community, and their experience in lassoing in larger acts, for the company’s success in opening up Montana’s music scene.
"We live in this community, so I think we understand it,” Checota says. “Us being in this market, being out sole focus, this is what we do... is buy shows and bring them to Montana. Missoulians have supported it in a big way, I mean we're bringing the music and it's working because people are buying tickets and going to the shows."
The Rialto will also be the second Logjam venue in Bozeman come spring: the 1,500-seat ELM music venue on 7th Avenue is expected to open in January.