Bozeman’s only pay what you can restaurant, Fork and Spoon, is struggling

BOZEMAN- Paying for a meal can sometimes be hard, Fork and Spoon, offers a pay for what you can platform.
Meaning, you get a meal regardless of what you can pay.
But right now it’s fate is up in the air, the HRDC is committed to continuing to provide this as a resource to the community.
The facility also provides the kitchen that’s used for the summer lunch program to feed kids.
Right now there are no plans to close down the restaurant, but that doesn’t mean things are going well.
“It’s a model that’s been proven to work in numerous other restaurants throughout the country,” Kate Wiggins Marketing and Fundraising Coordinator for Fork and Spoon said, “we are in the infancy phase of getting this launched, it’s taking a bit longer to get to self-sufficient then we would’ve liked but it’s our goal to do so within the next year.”
The restaurant itself has kicked into overdrive and is running events try to get to that self-sufficient phase.
Wiggins says this is something Bozeman needs due to cost of living in the area.
“It’s certainly no secret within this community that cost of living are rising,” Wiggins said, “that is leaving out a huge sloth of the population that work in jobs that have not kept up with cost-of-living in this community and so they really need resources like this one.
Wiggins added that if things don’t progressively start changing, hard decisions will have to be made but she is hopeful for the future.
They are working hard because they know this may be someone’s only meal or only chance to go to dinner in a week.
The goal is to keep this facility up and operational and to continue to serve the community if you’d like to go to one of the up-and-coming events you can click here.