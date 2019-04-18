BOZEMAN- Bozeman's Jewish congregation, Chabad Lubavitch of Montana, is gearing up for Passover.
Passover is a holiday in the Jewish faith celebrating freedom from slavery, and it includes special meals such as unleavened bread, or matzah (sometimes spelled matzo).
Co-director Chavie Bruk of Chabad Lubavitch started preparing for the holiday weeks back.
She went through a deep clean of her kitchen, even putting in temporary countertops to be in compliance with kosher rules and then ordering several dozen pounds of fresh food.
She uses limited oils and salts, and only kosher ingredients in cooking for this holiday.
Bruk expects over the eight-day holiday that she will cook for over 400 people and she’s happily welcome in the entire city to take part.
“It’s awesome to embrace the holiday and enjoy it,” Bruk said, “It’s a lot of work, it’s really special especially to enjoy it with our community and celebrate it’s just an awesome opportunity to celebrate who we are.”
She says the community is invited to come learn what the celebration is about. Kosher wine and matzah have been ordered and anyone interested in taking part is welcome to join.
The Rabbi says the best way to learn is to ask questions these happy to answer.
Click here to learn more about this weekend's Passover service.