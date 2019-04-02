BOZEMAN - The East Main Trading Company, which has been located on Main Street for a century, is currently up for sale.
The antique store sells vintage jewelry, furniture and knickknacks from years gone by. The shop is liquidating everything inside so the owners can retire.
The building is not on the historic registry, meaning potentially it could be demolished.
It was built in 1917 and was originally used to house oil barrels for the Shell gasoline station.
With developers looking to add more real estate to Bozeman's booming downtown, it's unclear what's next.
“I’d like to see the building stay as it is with improvements, you could do a lot with the back,” said Jessica Boerger, one of the owners. “It backs right up to the park and so you could do a lot of things with it in that respect.”
Boerger believes that with the right amount of remodeling, the ground floor could be a great space for a bar with a patio.
Currently, they are taking offers on the building.
Once the building sells they plan on having a liquidation auction to get rid of all the antiques in the building.
Boerger says she's looking forward to retiring from the business to spend time with her son. She says she hopes to occasionally do holiday markets but for now, she's looking forward to doing nothing.