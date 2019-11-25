BOZEMAN, Mont. - A popular Bozeman bar is being temporarily shut down after violating multiple state liquor laws, according to a posting on the business’ door.
Bar IX will be closed for ten days and must pay $5,000 after the bar and its sister business Bagels, Etc. allowed multiple underage customers to consume alcohol and employed a 16-year-old to serve booze, according to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle.
Montana law states that anyone under the age of 18 is not allowed to serve alcohol.
The Chronicle reports that the bar also stored alcohol in an unlicensed area.
Bar IX shuttered temporarily on Sunday after the Brawl of the Wild, the busiest night of the year for downtown establishments, and will remain closed through this week. The eatery will close again December 22-27 to fulfill its required 10-day suspension.