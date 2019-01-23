Bozeman resources for those in need during shutdown

BOZEMAN- With the government shutdown now going into its 33rd day and no sign of reopening the Bozeman HRDC has put together an event Thursday to help furloughed or working without pay government employees in the State of Montana.
From 3 to 6 PM you can stop by the old Heebs parking lot in downtown Bozeman at 544 E. Main St., and pick up food and other resources.
“It’s our basic food box that we hand out at our food bank which is a traditional 5 to 7 day food supply so it’s a mix of vegetables rice and beans and cereal,” said Heather Grenier the CEO of the Bozeman HRDC said, “[Its] a combination of things that you need to get by for a week so we’re trying to extend that into a two week box to help families getting by.”
Grenier says within the Bozeman area there are potentially 600 government employees.
"We hope that everyone who is affected will come and benefit from this," said Grenier.
The Bozeman HRDC also has collected gift cards from donors to pass out so that people with dietary restrictions can still purchase food separate from what's inside the box.
HRDC will have several other community groups such as banks and local restaurants available with resources to the public at this event through the shutdown.