Bozeman Public Schools looking for new coaches ahead of opening the Gallatin High School

BOZEMAN- The Bozeman Public Schools are inching closer to the opening day of the new Gallatin High School.
Right now staffing is underway in the school district for new teachers and coaches for the new Gallatin High.
Current teachers at Bozeman High have been offered the opportunity to apply to transfer to the new Gallatin High.
Staffing decisions will be finalized based on the registration number of students.
Coaches have been also offered the opportunity to remain at Bozeman High or transfer over to coach at the new school.
The school district is also in the process of hiring a new head coach for both high schools to ensure a full varsity athletic program.
The school districts hiring committee has identified several potential coaches for interviews for sports such as soccer softball track and field golf and wrestling.
These are the names of the people the hiring committee is looking at and information courtesy of the Bozeman School District-
Hunter Chandler has been recommended as the head football coach at Gallatin High. Hunter is a Bozeman High graduate who attended MSU Northern. Chandler has been serving as the Defensive Coordinator for the State Champion Hawk football team. Chandler is excited to carry on the tradition of excellence established by the Hawk football program and looks forward to setting the Raptors up for success at Gallatin High.
Wes Holmquist has been recommended for the position of head girls basketball coach at Gallatin High. Holmquist has been teaching and coaching in Bozeman for the past twelve years and has led the Hawk boys basketball team to the state finals four times, including the 2019 state championship. Holmquist is looking forward to making the change to girls basketball to coach his daughter who will be a freshman next fall.
With Wes Holmquist’s switch to girls basketball, both Bozeman High and Gallatin High will have new boys basketball coaches in the fall of 2020.
Troy Hostetler has been recommended as the head boys basketball coach at Bozeman High. Hostettler has been coaching basketball for the past sixteen years. As a Bozeman High graduate, he is looking forward to continuing the successful legacy of the Hawk boys basketball program.
Montana native Michael Claxton has been recommended to establish the foundation of the Gallatin Raptors boys basketball program. Claxton played at MSU Northern and then played professionally in Europe before becoming a head coach in the German, Polish and Slovakian professional leagues. Claxton also turned around the high school basketball program at Seattle Academy before seeking a return to Montana.