The principal of Montana's largest high school is stepping down as he battles an extremely rare disease that can cause paralysis.
"After nearly 34 years as an educator and administrator, the time has come for me to step aside and focus on getting better and spending time with my family," writes Kevin Conwell, principal of Bozeman High School, in his resignation and retirement letter to the high school community.
Conwell is one of only 193 people in the country diagnosed last year with Acute Flaccid Myelitis, better known as AFM, according to the Center for Disease Control.
The disease has left him paralyzed and re-learning even the most basic physical tasks, like how to walk, talk, and breathe without a ventilator.
"There are so many unknowns about AFM that makes it really hard to understand the whole illness," says Conwell's daughter Laura, an educator herself.
Back in September, Conwell came down with what he thought was a common cold. But within hours of arriving at the hospital for a checkup, he was paralyzed.
Conwell writes in the resignation email that despite improvements in his health, the recovery process will continue to be "slow and challenging."
Montana's 2016 AA principal of the year, Conwell has been with Bozeman High for six years. His last official day will be January 31.
Conwell is currently being treated at the University of Utah Hospital.
It was a hard decision for her dad to make, Laura Conwell says. "He is still very passionate about education, loves working at Bozeman High."
For the Conwell family, it's hard not to see the AFM diagnosis as another hardship piled on after Kevin's battle with cancer over the last few years.
"Even after going through cancer twice and having a stem cell transplant, this is something completely new and different and very, very hard," Laura admits. "It's hard to watch all that he has to struggle with in a day just to keep on going."
As Conwell overcomes his latest medical challenge, the school district is working to find his replacement. The news comes as the district is already searching for another principal to lead Bozeman's second high school, which is expected to open next fall.
"We were really hoping Kevin could be part of those important decision and transition processes," explains Superintendent Rob Watson. "But we also understand his decision. It's what's best for him at this point."
Watson says he plans to have both new principals hired and ready to start by next fall, and he'll be looking to the community for input as the search continues.
School officials say Assistant Principal Katie Laslovich will continue serving as Interim Principal through the rest of the school year.
A GoFundMe is in place to assist in paying for a lifesaving emergency flight Conwell made in October to get to necessary out-of-state care.