Bozeman Police use a viral meme to warn against drinking and driving

BOZEMAN- With the Christmas holiday upon us, the Bozeman Police Department is using a viral meme to warn against drinking and driving, and that includes buzzed driving.
According to AAA, 115.6 million Americans will hit the road between Saturday, December 21 through Wednesday, January. 1.
AAA says that’s is a 3.9% increase over last year or 4.3 million people on the road.
With more people on the road, this holiday season this viral meme serves as a reminder not to drink and drive.
The penalty for a DUI in Montana on the first offense is a trip to jail, 24 hours – 6 months along with fines and a driver's license suspension.
You can read more regarding DUI penalties here.