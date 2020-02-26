BOZEMAN - The Bozeman Police Department confiscated a total of about 23 grams worth of drugs in three separate traffic stops on Friday night, Feb. 21.
Police stopped the first driver downtown for not yielding to pedestrians at a crosswalk, according to a Facebook post from BPD. BPD wrote they had a suspended license and found multiple small bags containing pills in a search showing intent to distribute. In the post, the driver alleged they were carrying the drugs for a friend in return for an alcoholic seltzer drink. He was arrested.
BPD wrote the second driver, who had a warrant out for their arrest, was carrying a bag drugs in their wallet and was arrested.
The third driver was on probation and police located him at a casino. BPD wrote police searched their car, as requested by probation, and came across several drugs.
BPD says they confiscated more than five grams of heroin, about two grams of meth, about 10 grams of cocaine and about six grams of MDMA, coming to a total of about 23 grams in the three separate stops.