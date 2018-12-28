BOZEMAN - Police are asking for help identifying a man wanted for "inappropriately touching" strangers at a local business.
A release from the Bozeman Police Department says the investigation began in late November. The suspect is described as a thin older man, with gray hair and glasses.
Police say he may go by "Steve" and drive an older white Subaru with a ski rack or a gray/silver Toyota 4-Runner.
From the release:
"The public is urged to contact the Bozeman Police Department at 406-582-2242, Crime Stoppers 406-586-1131, or policetips@bozeman.net with any information you may have. Any person with information that helps to solve this crime may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward."
The release did not include the location where the alleged incidents occurred.