BOZEMAN, Mont. - A man who allegedly asked children at the Bozeman Public Library to smell his marijuana, requested hugs, and later threatened to "shoot up" the library when reprimanded, appeared in court on Monday morning.
Worku John Bradford is being held on $25,000 bond at the Gallatin County Detention Center after being charged with criminal endangerment.
He cannot go within 500 feet of the Bozeman Public Library or have any contact with witnesses or children under the age of 18.
The incident happened on Saturday, November 30.
The state's prosecutor brought up Bradford's lengthy criminal record while in court on Monday, which includes disorderly conduct charges such as obstruction and assault with a bodily fluid. According to the prosecutor, Bradford appeared in Gallatin County Justice Court the week before the incident on a separate charge.
Judge Bryan Adams added that he was "gravely concerned with regards to the public safety aspect" of Bradford's threats.
The Bozeman man, who works as a snow remover, cursed while leaving the courtroom, according to security personnel. They said the 19-year-old was "not happy with [Judge Adams'] decision."
Bradford faces up to ten years in jail and $50,000 for the charge of criminal endangerment.