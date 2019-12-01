With up to a foot of snow in just the last few days, Bozeman has taken a hit over the holiday weekend. But Bozeman Police say they’ve seen fewer crashes than expected with the bad road conditions.
Sergeant Musson with the Bozeman Police Department says their officers have helped with 24 crashes in the last four days. Musson suggested the reason for the smaller number of crashes may be due to it being a holiday weekend.
He advises drivers to create a “space cushion” around themselves by having a larger following distance.
And just as drivers get in the clear, Montana is preparing for snow again.
The National Weather Service warns blizzard conditions will the Rocky Mountain front starting Sunday afternoon and continuing through Monday. Montanans should expect strong winds and drifting snow, making for near-zero visibility in some parts of the state.