BOZEMAN - Police released the names of a man and a woman found dead in a home on Longbow Lane on Wednesday.
Bozeman police say the man is Sean Raidley, 31, and the woman is 29-year-old Carissa Perkins.
Evidence shows Raidley shot Perkins and then himself, police say.
Although the two had been dating, investigators say there was no known history of domestic violence in the relationship. It's unclear when the deaths occurred.
Bozeman police, the Gallatin County Coroner's Office and the MSU/Bozeman PD Special Victims Unit are investigating.