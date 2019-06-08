BOZEMAN – Police are looking for a man who reportedly sexually assaulted a woman early Saturday morning.
The alleged incident took place at 12:45 AM on West Babcock Street and North Ferguson Avenue, according to the Bozeman Police Department. The woman told police that she was physically restrained as she was walking on North Ferguson Avenue.
Officers with BPD describe the man as being roughly 5’8 tall, with a thin face and build and short brown hair. He was also wearing light colored pants, athletic shoes and an oversized, dark colored jacket. The suspect was last seen running on West Babcock Street.
BPD says no one else was injured, and that the reported assault appeared to be an isolated incident. BPD encourages everyone to walk or travel in groups, avoid distractive activities while traveling and to report suspicious activity to 911.
An investigation is currently underway. Anyone with information can call Detective Sergeant Joseph Swanson at (406) 582-2951, email him at jswanson@bozeman.net or call Crimestoppers at (406) 586-1131. Tippers can choose to be anonymous and may get a reward, according to BPD.