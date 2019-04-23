Bozeman Police looking for man who exposed himself to 12-year-old girl

BOZEMAN- Bozeman police need your help finding a man who exposed himself to a child on her way to elementary school.
A 12-year-old girl walking to Emily Dickinson Elementary School last week when a man in a pickup truck flashed her.
Police are looking for a gray truck with light gray or white trim.
The license plate was covered by snow and was headed east towards a holiday gas station.
The man had a beard and mustache, dark hair and was wearing a gray jacket.
To protect your kids walking to school police encourage kids to buddy up, there is strength in numbers.
Police also say that if a situation like this occurs when your child is walking to school to have them tell school officials immediately.
Bozeman Police are treating this very seriously and have added patrols in the neighborhood.
“Whenever we have something like this happen we try to saturate the area with officers because generally, people do things out of habit,” Detective Captain Cory Klumb said, “So this probably isn’t the first time that person went to or from where ever they were going, so we try to saturate the area with extra patrol.”
If you have any information about the situation you asked to contact the Bozeman Police immediately.