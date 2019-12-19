Bozeman Police looking for information in burglary investigation

BOZEMAN- The Bozeman Police Department shared to its Facebook page video footage of a robbery in the Bozeman area.
The video shows four people with bags and backpacks going from shelf to shelf at Collective Elevation stuffing items into their bags.
The owner of Collective Elevation spoke with Wake Up Montana via phone and explained that around $20,000 worth of items were taken.
This is an open burglary investigation and if you have any information, please contact Detective Ellingson, badge #176 at 406-582-2956.
