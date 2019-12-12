Bozeman Police hosting “Shop with a Cop,” event for less fortunate children in the area this weekend

BOZEMAN-The Bozeman Police Department will be hosting their eighth annual “Shop with a Cop,” event this weekend.
An event like this brings together law enforcement agencies from across the county to help the children have a special holiday season.
The event will be taking place Saturday, December 14, local elementary teachers chose children to participate in this event.
Each child taking part is matched with a local member of law enforcement who will take them shopping to buy Christmas presents for their family members.
The shopping will take place at Target, following that officers and shoppers will wrap presents and have a pizza lunch donated by Old Chicago.
This event is put on for less fortunate children across the area and is supported by Target, the officer’s associations, the Bozeman Police Foundation, and by donations from members of the community.
Law-enforcement hopes that positive experiences like this where kids get to be one-on-one with officers will help them learn that members of law enforcement are friendly and approachable.
If you're interested in making a donation to support the event you can do so by contacting the Bozeman Police Foundation or drop off a donation at any law enforcement agency.