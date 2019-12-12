Bozeman Police hosting “Shop with a Cop,” event for less fortunate children in the area this weekend

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST FRIDAY... * WHAT...SNOW OCCURRING. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 35 MPH. * WHERE...FOR THE SOUTHERN PORTIONS OF MADISON AND GALLATIN COUNTIES, MAINLY SOUTH OF A LINE FROM GALLATIN GATEWAY TO ENNIS. * WHEN...UNTIL 5 PM MST FRIDAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE DIFFICULT. AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW COULD REDUCE VISIBILITY AT TIMES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&