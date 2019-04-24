BOZEMAN - A beloved member of the Bozeman Police Department is retiring on Wednesday after a successful career in law enforcement.
Seven-year-old Kuno has been with his handler, police officer Tracy Senenfelder, since he was 20 months old. He's one of two dogs on the Bozeman police force.
The German Shepherd has been a part of many missions and raids during his four-and-a-half years on the force, including being one of the dogs that helped track down shooting suspect Shaunesy Cole in the Quinn Creek area near Bozeman last summer.
Senenfelder says Kuno's best quality is his consistency and thoroughness, something he'll miss when Kuno retires.
"He's very, very good at his job and that's probably his best quality: is he just knows when it's time to work and when it's time to just relax and hang out," says Senenfelder. "It's a unique bond that we form with the dogs and so it's something that I'm gonna miss."
After retirement, Kuno will live with former K-9 unit trainer, Bryon Armour. Senenfelder will move on from the K-9 unit to become a detective. A new dog will join the force late next month.