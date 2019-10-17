BELGRADE- Thursday afternoon, the Bozeman Paranormal Society hosts the second annual Zombie Walk. The spooky event is all for a good cause.
The event starts at 4 PM on Thursday, Oct. 17 at Lewis and Clark Park, and zombie makeup is provided. Attendees are asked to bring food to donate to the Gallatin Valley Food Bank.
A donation wish list includes: Cold Cereal, Pasta, Chicken Soup, Canned Tomato products, Peanut Butter, Tuna, Canned Vegetables, Canned Fruit.
