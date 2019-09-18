Bozeman non-profit Warriors and Quiet Waters wins BBB Charity of the Year

Bozeman- The Better Business Bureau Northwest + Pacific announced the 2019 Torch Award for Ethics winners.
This year two business and charity a will take home awards.
Hi-Line Service and Hydraulics of Culbertson will be Montana’s Business of the Year, Warriors and Quiet Waters of Bozeman will win as Charity of the Year and The Spark Award, to recognize newer businesses is Edible Arrangements in Bozeman.
Hi-Line Service and Hydraulics of Culbertson provides semi-truck and trailer repair, Warriors and Quiet Waters works to bring peace and healing to veterans with injuries and post-traumatic stress disorder by placing them in a healing environment and teaching them the art of fly fishing and Edible Arrangements sells edible gift baskets and a full food service storefront in Bozeman.
“This award represents ethical achievement and symbolizes the highest level of trust in the marketplace. These businesses truly deserve the spotlight for their dedication to these values.” BBB NW+P CEO Tyler Andrew said.
Almost 300 businesses and charities were nominated for the Torch Award for Ethics this year.