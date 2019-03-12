Bozeman non-profit that helps Veterans loses roof

BOZEMAN- We’ve talked a lot about roofs collapsing at Montana State University which made us wonder if others in the community were struggling from the same issue.
That's when we stumbled upon The Serenity Ranch.
The Serenity Ranch is a horse sanctuary housing multiple horses who need a good home and on top of the work the owners do with horses they also work with veterans suffering from PTSD.
They offer programs for Female Veterans, Abused Women, Women Experiencing or Living With Trauma, Families of Veterans and Law Enforcement Officers and Grieving Women.
The owners were asleep in bed when in the early hours of the morning last week when their barn collapsed.
Thankfully no horses or people were harmed.
The hay truck though was not as lucky as it is still inside and probably damaged.
The owner, Susanne Charter says if it would've collapsed at around 8 A.M. the chances of her and some horses being in the barn would have been far higher.
Charter says replacing the barn is probably going to cost upwards of $300,000 and that is a financial burden she just can't take on right now.
“I really can’t afford to replace it at this time, so it does mean we can’t train inside and that’s quite important,” Charter said.
Charter attributes the damage to the snow citing a larger amount than prior years.
“Snow it just piled up normally it slides off but this year it just built up and built and I think it was just too much weight up there,” Charter said.
Their attitudes and spirits are strong staying focused on the mission at hand helping horses and members of our armed service returning from deployment.
Over the last 15 years, they've rescued 20 horses and last year they hosted five veterans.
Stating that last year those veterans all completed the course and said they noticed a difference in their recovery.
They plan on continuing their operation, Charter saying things will be difficult but the work must go on.
If you would like to make a donation to help them rebuild you can click here and if you are a born organization your part of would like to volunteer, they would happily welcome you to the horse ranch.