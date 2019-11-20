Bozeman mom and Instagram sensation, Britney Luly, taking part in Ladies' Night 2019

BOZEMAN- The Downtown Bozeman Partnership and 40 businesses are celebrating Ladies' Night.
This event is the unofficial start to the holiday shopping season in Bozeman, but one business taking part is also offering up some advice along with its holiday cheer.
Kenyon Noble the local hardware store will be doing giveaways but they’re also giving some expert advice for all DIYers.
They say to bring your remodeling questions, your DIY question, and your home-improvement questions because the Kenyon Noble ladies will be on hand to help you out.
Britney Luly, a Bozeman mom and drywall expert wants to help all the moms at home have the power to be confident in their ability to fix what’s broken.
“When I walk onto a job site I get looks from the guys, what is she doing here, what’s this girl doing on my job site,” Luly said, “or people who walk up and need to ask a question, they don’t ask me they go to the guy next to me because they don’t think I belong there.”
Luly explained that over the years being a female in a male-dominated industry has had its challenges, but her goal is to inspire others.
“As a mom I want every one of you guys at home to put yourself out there and believe in yourself,” Luly said.
Her best advice to moms at home with a fix-it-list, DIY it. She explained that you can go into any hard store and ask employees for help or you can watch a YouTube video.
Luly who is best known for her drywalling has exploded on social media as “That Drywall Chick,” she and her sister make videos following their journey drywalling and building the Gallatin Valley.
She just broke 40,000 followers and this Ladies' Night she is doing a big give away as a thankyou. She will be at Squire House handing out expert advice and giving away a special gift basket.
The full list for this year's Ladies' Night events is available here, events kick off around noon and progress into the late hours of the night.
The 40 businesses taking part on the list are offering specials and promotions.