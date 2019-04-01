BOZEMAN- April 1 is equal work for equal pay day in Bozeman, and the city government and local businesses are recognizing the day.
Mayor Cyndy Andrus partnered with the Business Professional Women of Bozeman to declare Monday Equal Play for Equal Work day.
The Mayor says young girl and woman of all age should know their worth. She says it was a personal goal of hers to make sure everyone on the city payroll was paid fairly and equally.
The city is hosting a meeting on Monday, April 1 at 6 PM in City Hall to talk about ways to address the pay gap in Bozeman.
April 1 was chosen because that's how far into a year the average woman must work to earn what the average man had earned in the previous year.
According to the 2017 census, the latest pay gap shows on average woman earned 80 cents to the man's dollar.
The gap is even wider when divided by race:
African American women earn .61 to every man's dollar.
Native American women earn .58 cents every man's dollar.
Hispanic women earn .62 cents to every man's dollar.
Members of the public are invited to wear red to mark Equal Pay Day.
In celebration of the proclamation, area businesses are giving 20% off to women in Bozeman:
Jelt
Town Hends Bozeman Teahouse
Treeline
Wild Joe’s
Alara Jewelry
Spring Integrative Health
Café Fresco
Red Tractor Pizza
The Great Rocky Mountain Toy Company
Great Turning Healing Center