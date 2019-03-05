BOZEMAN- Emergency responders say they still feel mixed emotions about the deadly gas explosion 10 years ago that destroyed several downtown buildings and killed one woman.
March 5 marks the 10th anniversary of the deadly Bozeman explosion at the Boodles restaurant on East Main Street, which also destroyed buildings surrounding it. The blast made national headlines.
When the call came in on the morning of March 5, EMT John Alston was on scene within 90 seconds of the first call.
Alston, who just recently celebrated 31 years as an EMT, also works for the City Water Department. He says he showed up to the explosion scene and was expecting to find injured people everywhere.
But that wasn't the case. Alston thinks if the blast had been even 20 minutes later, more people would have been at work and injured in the blast.
“I can tell you that there’s not a week that goes by that I don’t think about it and there’s just a whole lot of different kind of emotions,” Alston said. “One of sadness that we lost a resident. Another of pride that the City of Bozeman performed incredibly well, and that was one of the proudest moments of my 31 career with the City of Bozeman.”
Battalion Chief Graver Johnson got the call and made his way over to Main Street. He says at first, it was unclear what happened. The fire department would put out the fire, only for it to shortly again start back up.
“The thing that I’ll never forget is that we lost a life that day,” Graver said. “But the fire side of it was really kind of surreal when we showed up because we really didn’t know what we had.”
Eventually, they figured out it was caused by a gas leak. They also looked through the wreckage for victims. It became a process of elimination, identifying cars outside, making phone calls to the owners starting with 10 names. Ultimately, they realized Tara Bowman was missing. Tara was the explosion's only fatality.
With Bowman gone, the city worked to honor her memory. Her family worked with the Bozeman Help Center to create a legacy for the woman who shined with a bright smile.
Her obituary reads: “She will forever be remembered for her brave capacity to love, her willingness to be accountable for her actions, her true inner and outer beauty, her laugh, and her amazing smile.”
Bowman referred many people to their resources at the Help Center.
Jenn McMillan from the Bozeman Help Center says that though Bowman was taken far too early, her legacy will always be helping others.