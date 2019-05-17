MISSOULA - A Bozeman man was sentenced in federal court on Thursday to serve 16 years in prison on charges that he sexually exploited a minor girl.
A release from the U.S. Department of Justice says Jamie Brock Grubb, 31, pleaded guilty to 10 counts related to distributing sexual images of a young girl. He also placed tracking software on the girl's phone without her knowledge and distributed her photos to websites without her knowledge.
From the full release:
MISSOULA—Bozeman resident Jamie Brock Grubb, who admitted receiving and distributing sexually explicit images of a minor girl and cyberstalking the victim, was sentenced to 16 years in prison on May 16, U.S. Attorney Kurt Alme said.
Grubb, 31, also was sentenced to 20 years of supervised release and ordered to pay $50,000 restitution.
Grubb pleaded guilty in January to a total of 10 counts, including seven counts of distribution of child porn, transportation of child porn, cyberstalking and interception of wire, oral and electronic communications.
Chief U.S. District Judge Dana L. Christensen presided.
Prosecutors said in court documents that in 2011, Grubb was in a relationship with a minor girl and took sexually explicit images of her. While a minor, the girl also took sexually images of herself and sent them electronically to Grubb. Grubb then distributed those images on different websites without the victim’s knowledge from 2015 to 2017.
Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office detectives served search warrants for Grubb’s email account and determined that he had transported the sexually explicit images and a video of the victim by emailing them to himself.
Detectives also analyzed the victim’s smart phone and other smart phones in Grubb’s possession and determined Grubb had placed spytracker software on the victim’s phone without her knowledge. There was evidence of the same software on Grubb’s phone. Detectives also found that Grubb had intercepted the victim’s communications, finding audio recordings of the victim’s phone calls with third parties on his phone.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Cyndee Peterson prosecuted the case, which was investigated by Montana Probation and Parole, the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office and Homeland Security Investigations and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.