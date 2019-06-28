BOZEMAN- A popular trail in Bozeman needed a little work, one man jumped into action with help from a local hardware store to make the repairs.
The Kirk Trail had exposed nails, broken boards and holes in its boardwalk.
Jakub Galczynski a trail runner in Bozeman had some free time and put hammer to nail.
He was motivated by his love for using this trail.
Galczynski said he made the repairs needed so everyone in our community could continue to love and enjoy it.
But he says it’s only a drop in the bucket.
There’s a lot more that can be done to improve area trails and that doesn’t necessarily mean rebuilding broken things, it means small things as simple as picking up your trash.
“With these trails we can’t always rely on other people to preserve these trails,” Galczynski said, “you know if you can’t cut boards, for example, …you can go out and cut down plants or certain things that are kind of in the way, things are now becoming overgrown so there’s a lot of small maintenance things can be done.”
Galczynski reached out to Kenyon Noble a local hardware store that quickly responded with a ticket number to donate all materials that would allow him to fix the trail.
He feels like he’s become a part of the trail and through this remodel he’s left his mark.
“It almost becomes something you almost have ownership of," Galczynski said, "I had pride in showing in that this something that I use every day and I really want to maintain it and preserve it."
It would’ve been pretty expensive for him to purchase all of this himself so he’s grateful that Kenyon Noble supported him in his efforts to change the trail.
Galczynski views himself as a temporary janitor of the trail, he added that if you see something on the trail that you think needs to be fixed take some initiative to leave your own mark on a piece of Montana’s public land.