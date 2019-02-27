BOZEMAN - One man is dead after an avalanche on the Bridger Mountains Tuesday afternoon.
According to the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office, search crews, ski patrol and helicopters responded to the west side of the Bridger Mountain Range at 2:00 PM Tuesday.
One skier, a 36-year-old Bozeman man, was caught in the avalanche.
Two other skiers in the area saw the avalanche start and were able to quickly locate the man.
Despite resuscitation efforts, the man died at the scene.
Friends of the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center said the man was carried 1,000 feet down a steep slope, causing fatal trauma.
"The skier was a well known and loved local and we are deeply saddened to report this tragic accident. In the coming days we will release a full accident report, but unfortunately, because of the dangerous avalanche conditions we cannot investigate the site," reads a post from Friends of the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center.
The victim's name is being withheld until next family members have been notified.