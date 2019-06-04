BOZEMAN - A 19-year-old Bozeman man is charged with sexually assaulting two teen girls.

Gallatin County court records say Noah Ray Cory, 19, is charged with assault with a weapon, sexual assault without consent, aggravated assault and kidnapping.

Court records say he was introduced to the first victim last year at a church, and sexually assaulted her in a room at the church.

He was 18 and she was 14 at the time of the alleged crimes.

The alleged victim reported that in another incident, he held her and another teen against their will in his car, choked them and threatened them with a knife, and sexually assaulted her.

The allegations came to light when the first victim spoke with a counselor at an inpatient mental health facility.

He's booked in Gallatin County jail and is due in court Tuesday.