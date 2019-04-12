BOZEMAN - A man is accused of breaking into his ex-girlfriend's home, physically assaulting her and holding her against her will.
The victim reported that when she got home on April 11, Derek Leroy Steindorf was in her house and attacked her, demanding that she write a check to him under duress and then refusing to let her leave, police say.
She called 911 and he reportedly tried to take the phone away from her.
Responding police found her hiding under her vehicle in the garage, where she said she curled up so Steindorf couldn't get to her, so he left.
The victim told police that she had already asked Steindorf to stay away from her and stop driving by her house.
Police found Steindorf at the Ridge Athletic Club and arrested him.
He's charged with aggravated burglary and kidnapping.
MSU lists Steindorf as a 2017 graduate in an associate's aviation program. A LinkedIn for a Derek Steindorf lists his occupations as a flight instructor at Summit Aviation and former personal trainer at Ridge Athletic.