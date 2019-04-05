BOZEMAN - A woman is dead and a man is in custody after a shooting on Thursday, April 4.
Gallatin County court documents say William Frederick Bailey shot a woman twice while she was standing in front of their residence on the 2000 block of West Main Street.
Bailey, 56, told arresting officers that the two had been fighting prior to the shooting.
The woman died during emergency surgery at 2:15 AM on Friday morning. Her name has not yet been released.
Bailey is currently held without bond at Gallatin County Detention Center.