BOZEMAN -- Gallatin County Sheriff's Office arrested a man for driving under the influence and fleeing from a deputy in Bozeman on Wednesday.
Charging documents say Jordan Batters, 27, was seen swerving his car inside the lane on Interstate 90. The deputy alleges Batters was trying to correct his swerving by jerking the steering wheel.
From I-90, documents say Batters exited on the 305 ramp and turned onto 19th Avenue where he was still swerving on the road. The deputy says Batters unlawfully turned right onto Cattial Lane while driving 10 miles per hour slower than the speed limit. The officer turned on his police lights to pull Batters over.
When the deputy turned his lights on, documents say Batters took a righthand turn onto N. 27th Avenue and sped up, trying to flee.
According to documents, Batters then collided his car into another parked car, drove off and then spun out onto a field.
Documents say Batters got out of the car, ran off and hid behind a bush. Officers found Batters and arrested him.
Documents say the deputy discovered an empty beer can behind the drivers seat and smelled alcohol coming out of the slightly opened driver' side door.
According to documents, Batters smelled like alcohol, was slurring his words, stammering and was wearing dirty clothes. Documents say Batters declined to take a sobriety test, give a breath sample or give implied consent. The deputy requested a warrant by phone to get a blood sample and received approval.
A blood sample was taken at Bozeman Health and brought to the crime lab.
Batters is arrested at the Gallatin County Detention Center on three charges of Driving Under the Influence (third offense), Fleeing from or Eluding Peace Officer and Obstructing Peace Officer or Public Servant. His bond was set at $3,955.