Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE GALLATIN NATIONAL FOREST AVALANCHE CENTER. ISSUED ON FEBRUARY 06 2020 AT 09:36 AM AVALANCHE WARNING THE GALLATIN NATIONAL FOREST AVALANCHE CENTER IS ISSUING A BACKCOUNTRY AVALANCHE WARNING FOR THE BRIDGER RANGE, GALLATIN RANGE, MADISON RANGE, THE LIONHEAD AREA NEAR WEST YELLOWSTONE AND THE CENTENNIAL RANGE NEAR ISLAND PARK, ID. OVER A FOOT OF HEAVY SNOWFALL AND STRONG WIND ARE OVERLOADING A WEAK SNOWPACK, CREATING VERY DANGEROUS AVALANCHE CONDITIONS. NATURAL AND HUMAN TRIGGERED AVALANCHES ARE LIKELY. AVALANCHE TERRAIN AND AVALANCHE RUNOUT ZONES SHOULD BE AVOIDED. THE AVALANCHE DANGER IS RATED HIGH ON ALL SLOPES. CONTACT THE GALLATIN NATIONAL FOREST AVALANCHE CENTER FOR MORE DETAILED INFORMATION. WEBSITE: WWW.MTAVALANCHE.COM AVALANCHE HOTLINE: 406-587-6981 THIS WARNING WILL EXPIRE OR BE UPDATED BY 6:00 A.M. ON SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 8, 2020.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST FRIDAY... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW OCCURRING. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF MOSTLY 14 TO 28 INCHES ABOVE 6500 FEET, BUT MOSTLY 6 TO 12 INCHES AT LOWER ELEVATIONS. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 35 MPH IN THE MOUNTAINS. * WHERE...GALLATIN. * WHEN...UNTIL 11 AM MST FRIDAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT. AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY OVER MOUNTAIN PASSES. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING AND EVENING COMMUTES. THERE WILL ALSO BE INCREASED AVALANCHE DANGER FOR BACKCOUNTRY RECREATION. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...SNOWFALL WILL DECREASE SOMEWHAT THIS AFTERNOON, POSSIBLY ALLOWING IT TO PARTIALLY MELT ON LOWER ELEVATION ROADWAYS, THEN REFREEZE THIS EVENING. SNOWFALL WILL INCREASE AGAIN OVERNIGHT, CREATING A GREATER ICING HAZARD. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD, AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&