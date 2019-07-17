BOZEMAN - Police arrested a man who allegedly punched out his girlfriend's car window and kidnapped her in her own vehicle.
David Nazari-Cohen, 33, is charged with felony kidnapping.
A report from Bozeman police says on the night of Tuesday, July 16, Nazari-Cohen walked up to a car with a woman in the driver's seat, punched out a passenger window, unlocked the door and got in the car. The victim says he forced her to drive off and wouldn't let her escape.
Three witnesses all reported seeing the kidnapping happen on North Hanley Avenue.
A little before 11 PM, a police officer observed the victim's vehicle and pulled it over. The alleged victim immediately jumped out of the car and told the officer she was in danger.
The alleged victim told officers that she'd been dating Nazari-Cohen, and he'd tracked her down that day because her phone was out of service and he was angry that he couldn't reach her. She said she was terrified during the ordeal and that he had hit her several times during the kidnapping.
An officer observed bruising on the victim consistent with her story. She also reported that Nazari-Cohen had a history of abuse and had previously hit and strangled her.
The citation says more charges in addition to the kidnapping charge will likely be forthcoming.
Nazari-Cohen is booked in Gallatin County jail and has not made his first court appearance.