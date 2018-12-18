BOZEMAN - How Bozeman’s westward expansion will play out depends on a zoning district that was approved by the city commission on Monday evening.
The proposal suggests that the 160-acre area become roughly ¾ residences and ¼ fully commercial space.
The zoning district development sits on the northwest corner of Cottonwood and Oak in west Bozeman, caddy corner to the second Bozeman High School. Like the new high school, much of the area is still under development.
Deputy Mayor Chris Mehl, who supports the proposal, says the commission’s decision will change how that part of Bozeman grows as the city’s population continues to boom.
“With the second high school out there,” Mehl explains, “and an elementary school and a middle school, we know that area’s gonna boom. It’s parent nirvana. And so if we can put in the right density, we might be able to get a grocery store or other things so people can shop in that area. It would be great to have a mix of housing to go with it.”
The proposal changes the Bozeman land use for that area from Residential and Present Rural to Residential Emphasis Mixed Use and Community Commercial Mixed Use. It was passed unanimously by the city commission.