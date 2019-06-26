Bozeman Library to open new Labyrinth to be used as place of peace and for privacy

BOZEMAN- The grand opening of new labyrinth at the Bozeman Library will take place June, 27 at 11:00 a.m.
It’s located just off the trail between the Library and Peet’s Hill parking lot and is made of reclaimed granite cobble, Montana sandstone, and creeping thyme.
The goal was to create a peaceful and private space for walkers along with preserving views of Lindley Park and the Bridger Range.
The Bozeman Public Library Labyrinth was built in memory of Rachel Kingman who took comfort in walking a labyrinth when she was ill.
After an opening dedication takes place between 11:00 – 11:30 a.m. the space will officially be open to the community.
*More information can be found here