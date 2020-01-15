Bozeman Ice Carving Contest to take place this weekend, cash prizes on the line

BOZEMAN- Big prizes on the line for the 2020 Sweet Pea Ice Carving Contest.
Admissions to take part in the annual ice carving competition is free.
Ice carvers will get the opportunity to make works of art by carving a crystal-clear block of ice.
This year 1st will place receives $250, 2nd place will receive $100, and 3rd place will receive $50.
You can go it alone or in a team with friends and family.
All of the ice carvings will be judged by a panel of volunteers. Winners receive ribbons and cash prizes.
Carving tools are available to borrow for a $10 refundable deposit. Chain saws may not be used.
Don’t worry a big block of ice is provided as is the pedestal to carve on.
There will be demos for beginner carvers Friday, Jan. 17 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Soroptimist Park.
The event will take place Saturday, January 2020 at Soroptimist Park starting at
9 a.m.
You can find out more here.